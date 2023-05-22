Emirates Draw launches FAST5: A game-changer paving the way for extraordinary lives
Helping fast-track a nation to be the happiest place in the world
Emirates Draw, the UAE's premier game operator, launches its latest game, FAST5, at a press conference last Friday. FAST5 offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket. Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but also three participants could win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the Raffle Draw. FAST5 is more than just a game; it offers an incredible opportunity to fast-track dreams and unlock a world of possibilities.
FAST5 will take place every Saturday at 9 pm, the UAE time, with the first game set to be broadcast live on May 27. Every ticket is a two-in-one opportunity, expanding the potential to claim victory and change lives.
Building upon the success of its existing games, Emirates Draw now provides participants with an unparalleled opportunity to play three exciting games every week, enhancing their opportunities to win, "For A Better Tomorrow". The MEGA7 game offers a grand prize of Dh100 million, the largest prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, while EASY6, priced at Dh15, provides the easiest gameplay with a Grand Prize of Dh15 million.
Why choose FAST5?
The name itself captures the game's dynamic nature and its ability to rapidly transform lives. Participants only need to select five numbers out of a pool of 42 balls, a game format that significantly increases the odds of winning compared to all other five-ball draws.
Commenting on the launch of FAST5, Paul Chader, head of marketing at Emirates Draw, enthusiastically expressed: "We are thrilled to unveil our third game, FAST5, as a testament to the incredible success and unwavering support we have received since introducing our initial games, MEGA7 and EASY6. With a modest Dh25 ticket, FAST5 offers players the opportunity to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality, own their dream home without the burden of a mortgage, and contribute to causes that deeply resonate with their hearts. It provides consistent and reliable income for winners from diverse backgrounds, ensuring a future of stability, security, and freedom from financial worries."
How to play FAST5?
If you're new to Emirates Draw or looking for information about FAST5, here are the details:
Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing an Dh25 ticket on the official Emirates Draw website www.emiratesdraw.com or through the app, available on both Android and Apple stores.
Every purchase supports planting coral fragments as part of the organisation's leading social and environmental responsibility programme in line with the UAE government's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.
After registering online or through the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the 'Quick-Pick' button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for 'Multiple Upcoming Draws,' allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks (five drawings) in advance.
Book your numbers early and be a part of the action first-hand this May 27 at 9 pm UAE time on Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and the official website, for a live stream that will bring the excitement right to you. For more information, call the toll-free number 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com and stay tuned for the latest updates by following Emirates Draw on social media platforms @emiratesdraw.