Emirates Draw EASY6 Grand Prize increase and more opportunities to win for 51 years of the UAE National Day 'For A Better Tomorrow'
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
Over the weekend, the socially responsible organisation distributed a whopping Dh881,472 in aggregate Emirates Draw EASY6 and MEGA7 winnings taking the total fourteen-month winnings to over Dh44 million.
In a stellar gesture to commemorate the National Day of the UAE, Emirates Draw brings two spectacular opportunities for the community. All participating players in Emirates Draw EASY6 or MEGA7 will automatically be entered into an additional free raffle draw with 51 guaranteed winners. In addition, the Grand Prize of Emirates Draw EASY6 has been increased to Dh15 million.
Fifty-one guaranteed winners will win Dh5,100 each. Participants who play in any of the weekly games of Emirates Draw until 8.30 PM on December 2, 2022, will automatically be entered into this special National Day raffle. The results of this celebratory raffle draw shall be revealed on December 2, 9 PM UAE time, during the Friday game's live Draw. Make the most of this triple-layer opportunity from Emirates Draw and Play More to Win More in the lead-up to National Day.
Meanwhile, the second big announcement is the increase of the Grand prize to AED 15 million for the fabulous Friday game, marking Emirates Draw EASY6 as the UAE's highest-yielding Draw per dirham spent.
Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its 'Games for All' in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
The seventh Emirates Draw EASY6 episode lit up the lives of 4,656 winners with Dh 276,651 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. The Dh15 Million Grand Prize is up for grabs by a single person or group who matches all six numbers. Participants have another opportunity to play during the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, November 18, 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
Meanwhile, the 59th episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 373 winners taking home a total winning amount of Dh604,821. Besides the seven guaranteed winners of the raffle portion, the main draw had three participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 13 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 350 participants match two out of seven digits to win Dh77. Moreover, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched one out of seven digits to become instant Dh7 winners. The life-changing Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group who matches all seven numbers from right to left.
Play more to win more in the next Sunday game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 9 PM UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website.