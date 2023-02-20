Emirates Draw: Driving positive change and empowering communities
The Emirates Draw weekly games have once again brought positive change to the lives of participants and the community with a whopping Dh794,145 in cash prizes distributed among 12,627 winners over the weekend.
As the industry continues to rapidly evolve, it's set to change the way we learn, trade, interact, and experience life in ways we never imagined before. In line with this spirit of progress and positive change, Emirates Draw is committed to making an extraordinary difference in the lives of people, as well as the UAE community and environment, making it a true champion of progress and innovation. The socially responsible organisation has already made a tangible difference in the lives of an impressive 324,111 with over a staggering Dh86 million in cash prizes through its weekly games.
But that's not all, Emirates Draw's flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme has spearheaded the planting of over 6,464 coral fragments to date along the UAE coastline, contributing to the country's leading efforts and commitment to sustainability.
The 73rd edition of the Sunday game, MEGA7, announced over Dh502,326 in cash winnings. Besides the twenty guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, with one winner of Dh77,777 and 19 winners of Dh10,000 each, the main draw had one participant match five out of seven digits to win Dh77,777, nine participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 39 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 4,518 participants match two out of seven and one out of seven digits to win Dh56,476. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 26th February at 9 pm UAE time.
As for the 21st edition of the Friday game, EASY6, announced 8,040 winners with a whopping Dh291,819 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, 24th February at 9 pm UAE time.
Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its 'Games for All' in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
