Emirates Draw Commends the UAE Government's new Environmental Initiative as it celebrates International Plastic Bag Free Day

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 9:02 AM

On International Plastic Bag Free Day, Emirates Draw commends the UAE government’s ongoing commitment towards environmental sustainability and conservation with its latest initiative, which aims to reduce consumption of single-use plastic bags across the emirate of Dubai.

The socially responsible organisation fully supports the country’s drive towards safeguarding its fragile natural ecosystems, especially marine ones. Emirates Draw is doing so through its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, which plants coral polyps in various sites across the UAE. In addition to planting and caring for coral polyps, the programme’s volunteer members, including divers, advocate for the removal of plastic bag debris and other materials to support the growth of coral reefs and the marine life that depend on them.

Plastic-free since its inception, Emirates Draw offers people interested in supporting its environmental conservation efforts the opportunity to do so by purchasing AED 50 pencils through its website and mobile app as part of its vision and commitment ’For A Better Tomorrow’. This then provides them with an opportunity to take part in a weekly draw, the latest round of which took place last night. The Live Show hosts also announced that the upcoming draw would feature a special surprise to celebrate Eid Al Adha, which sent viewers buzzing about what it could be.

In addition to the seven guaranteed winners as part of the raffle draw, 387 winning participants enjoyed AED 591,899 in total winnings that was distributed during the draw portion. 26 participants matched 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777 each and 354 participants matched 2 out of 7 digits and each won AED 77, and finally, approximately 10% of all participants matched 1 out 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners. This brings the total prize money distributed to over 21,000 participants by Emirates Draw to over AED 29 million to date.

The AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left. Optimistic participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will again be broadcast live on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw's main corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or through the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with 7 prize categories that start at AED 7 and include a Grand Prize of AED100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook.

