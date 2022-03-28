Emirates Draw celebrates multiple six - month milestones

Emirates Draw's Grand Prize-Winning Numbers 2785273

Published: Thu 1 Jan 1970, 4:00 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

Emirates Draw is celebrating the achievement of several milestones since its launch six months ago, which include the distribution of over AED 21 million to over 15,000 participants as part of the socially responsible organisation's mandate of 'a better tomorrow' for all. Many participants have taken this forward by using part of their winnings towards supporting charities as well as supporting their loved ones and communities, causing a positive chain reaction.

Emirates Draw has also expanded access for participants through the launch of its mobile application, which is available on both the iOS Store and Google Play, and its partnership with YottaChain International Holding Limited (DIFC), the latter of which provides people with the option to participate by using their crypto wallets. This is in line with the organisation's ongoing mandate to help support the widest section of the public as possible through easing access to its weekly draw, which can be voluntarily entered upon the purchase of an AED50 pencil to support Emirates Draw's CSR programme. This can now be done through its website, mobile application, or authorised retailers.

The more participants take part in Emirates Draw, the stronger their opportunity to win and join those whose lives have been positively transformed for the better. This includes the latest batch of winners who were announced last night. The draw resulted in over 529 winning participants who received a total of AED 671,433 in prize money. Six participants matched four out of seven digits and each won AED 7,777, while 58 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won AED 777. Finally, 458 participants matched two out of seven and each won AED 77.

Emirates Draw's Coral Reef Regeneration Programme is also on track to plant coral polyps in support of the UAE's efforts to preserve coral reefs across the region. Since the community-driven activity was launched in December 2021, thousands of coral polyps have been planted by over 300 divers across different areas in Khor Fakkan in Sharjah and Dibba in Fujairah. Emirates Draw continues to invite nature lovers to join the programme, in support of the organisation's efforts. Every planting event means that more of the country's beautiful marine environment is preserved, while also providing stunning underwater views. It is also a reflection of the government's commitment to sustainability, whilst improving coastal society, economy, and securing generations to come for a better tomorrow.

The unique structure of Emirates Draw distinguishes it from other draws in that the grand prize remains at AED 100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to AED 77 million.

It is the largest Grand Prize in UAE history and till now remains available, giving optimistic participants another chance to try for the life-changing amount; the next round will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a AED50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of AED100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early!

For more information, please call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777.