Emirates Draw celebrates love with Fade couple in Valentine's edition
Emirates Draw's special pre-Valentine's edition of their weekly game was a love-filled event with the dazzling appearance of Kris and Brianna Fade.
Showing their commitment for a better tomorrow, the socially responsible organisation, spread joy by awarding 11,445 lucky hearts with a grand total of Dh 639,184 in cash prizes.
Kris and Brianna, the beloved stars of 'Dubai Bling', co-hosted Emirates Draw MEGA7 and highlighted the amazing winning opportunities offered by the Sunday game. Participants have the chance to win a Grand Prize of Dh100 million, as well as 20 guaranteed prizes, including a raffle prize of Dh77,777 and 19 raffle prizes of Dh10,000. During the show, they ran a live competition in celebration of Valentine's Day where seven callers with the right answer won multiple free tickets to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day offering more winning opportunities to winners.
"There is no better gift for your loved ones this Valentine's, than the chance 'For A Better Tomorrow'," said Brianna. The co-hosts presented the winning numbers of this week's Sunday game. "I find it truly inspiring that Emirates Draw is not just providing life-changing possibilities to participants, but also contributing significantly to the conservation of the coral reefs in the UAE - that is a true win-win scenario," Brianna added. The Fade couple encouraged everyone to join Emirates Draw to unlock big winning opportunities while also driving positive change.
Last week, Emirates Draw held a radio competition in collaboration with 'The Kris Fade Show' on Virgin Radio, which offered winners instant cash prizes and multiple free MEGA7 tickets for the upcoming Valentine's Day. Kris spoke about his experience on the radio, "The interesting radio competition had me asking questions related to Emirates Draw and I was baffled by the response we got, with hundreds of queued callers and their tremendous knowledge about the weekly games."
The 72nd edition of the Sunday game, MEGA7, announced over Dh375,199 in cash winnings. Besides the twenty guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, with one winner of Dh77,777 and 19 winners of Dh10,000 each, the main draw had two participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 37 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 5,667 participants match two out of seven and one out of seven digits to win Dh63,119. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 19th February at 9 pm UAE time.
Earlier, the 20th edition of the Friday game, Emirates Draw EASY6, awarded 5,719 winners and Dh281,985 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next game set to broadcast live this Friday, 17th February at 9 pm UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. For more information, visit www.emiratesdraw.com or call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777.