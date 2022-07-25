Emirates Draw announced as main sponsor of Fiba U18 Asian Championship GBA Qualifier 2022

'We take genuine pride in our nation’s youth team as they represent our country,' says head of marketing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 6:47 PM

Emirates Draw has announced that it is the Main Sponsor of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship GBA Qualifier, which will take place from 29 July to 6 August 2022.

Emirates Draw’s sponsorship was revealed during the tournament’s official press conference yesterday at the UAE Basketball Association Headquarter. The event was attended by senior representatives from FIBA Asia, the UAE Basketball Association, Dubai Sports Council, the General Authority of Sports and Emirates Draw in the presence of local, regional, and international media.

“Our participation in this key sporting tournament, considered to be among the strongest championships in the Middle East, is derived from our firm belief in giving back to individuals and the society as a whole," said Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw."

"Following the UAE’s aspirations for a Better Tomorrow, we take genuine pride in our support of our nation’s youth team as they represent our country in the FIBA Asian Cup. Basketball is truly an exciting sport with a growing following across the UAE and beyond and as such we hope to touch as many lives as possible through this collaboration."

The organisation’s weekly draws have changed the lives of more than 23,000 winners by distributing over Dh31 million in just over ten months of operation.

Emirates Draw is also an active participant and supporter of the UAE's sustainability agenda through its ‘Coral Reef Restoration Programme’. So far, multiple locations have been surveyed and over 4,000 coral polyps planted at different sites across the country, and plan to intensify planting efforts.

ALSO READ: