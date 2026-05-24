Emirates passengers can use boarding pass to avail discounts around UAE; here's how

Passengers who fly with Emirates to Dubai can avail of exclusive discounts and offers across the UAE, according to the airline's official website.

The programme, called 'My Emirates Pass', allows travellers to use their boarding passes to get discounts across emirates. The offers available are not limited to retail outlets, and include spa and gym discounts, as well as cruise tickets and more.

The offer is available through the summer, from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

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Here's what you need to know about the pass: