Emirates passengers can use boarding pass to avail discounts around UAE; here's how
The offers available are not limited to retail outlets, and include spa and gym discounts, as well as cruise tickets and more
- PUBLISHED: Sun 24 May 2026, 6:45 PM
Passengers who fly with Emirates to Dubai can avail of exclusive discounts and offers across the UAE, according to the airline's official website.
The programme, called 'My Emirates Pass', allows travellers to use their boarding passes to get discounts across emirates. The offers available are not limited to retail outlets, and include spa and gym discounts, as well as cruise tickets and more.
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The offer is available through the summer, from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026.
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Here's what you need to know about the pass:
You can use either your printed boarding pass or the mobile version. Presenting it at the participating venues in Dubai or around the UAE along with your photo ID can get you discounts. Emirates advises passengers to take screenshots of their mobile boarding passes, as these can disappear from e-wallets after the travel is complete.
The offer is available to all passengers who take Emirates flights between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026.
The full list of participating outlets is available on the official Emirates website. The categories include: Dining, Mind and Body (spas, gyms, etc), Leisure (museums, sightseeing tours, cruises, parks, etc.) and Retail.
The pass can be used at multiple outlets in the time period specified. It can also be used more than once at the same outlet.
Depending on the participating outlet, you may be able to use your boarding pass to get a discount for a group — details available on the website.
Emirates has said that any separate taxes, fees and surcharges that are applied by the partner will have to be paid by the customer, regardless of the discount. You cannot give or sell your boarding pass to anyone else to use for this purpose.