Emirates Airline Festival of Literature: New Dubai location, theme, dates revealed

The Emirates Literature Foundation on Tuesday announced that the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022 will take place from February 3-12 at a new canal side location at the Habtoor City hotels, with special events and activations at Expo 2020.
Infused with optimism and positivity, and symbolic of our transition from the dark into the light, much of the programme connects to the theme for the 2022 Festival, 'Here Comes the Sun', a statement issued said.
The move to a new location marks an exciting new era for the festival, says Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director.
Launched in 2009, the literature festival had a mix of virtual and in-person sessions amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
“Our theme for the coming Festival, Here Comes the Sun, is perfect for our post pandemic world. This is the dawn of a new, forward-looking era. The 2022 Festival will bring optimism, renewal and it will shed light on issues that are usually obscured by the dark, including some of the most important topics of our time,” Bolooki said.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17.
