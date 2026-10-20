Emirates add 14 Dubai-Durban flights during December and January 2027

Emirates will operate 14 additional flights between Dubai and Durban during December 2026 and January 2027 to meet increased travel demand over the festive season, giving passengers more options to visit family and friends or travel for year-end holidays.

The airline announced on Tuesday that it will introduce a second daily flight on the route between December 17 and 23, 2026, and January 2 and 8, 2027, using a three-class Boeing 777 aircraft.

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The additional services will operate alongside Emirates' existing daily flights, EK775 and EK776, which will continue as scheduled.

Additional flight timings

The new flight, EK2535, will depart Dubai at 4am and arrive in Durban at 10.30am.

The return service, EK2536, will leave Durban at 12.15pm and land in Dubai at 10.30pm.

The additional flights are expected to provide greater flexibility for passengers travelling during one of the busiest periods of the year, particularly those returning home for the holidays or visiting South Africa during its summer season.

More connections through Dubai

The additional services will also provide passengers travelling from Durban with greater access to Emirates' global network of more than 140 destinations through Dubai.

According to the airline, some of the most popular destinations among Durban travelers during December include Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, India, France and the UK.

The increased frequency will provide more travel options for passengers connecting to these destinations during the year-end holiday period.

Boost for Durban tourism

Emirates said the additional flights will also support Durban's tourism sector by making the city more accessible to international visitors.

The South African city attracted 1.2 million visitors during the previous festive season, supported by its beaches, summer weather, cultural attractions and entertainment events.

The airline expects the additional capacity to create more opportunities for tourists travelling from Europe and other Northern Hemisphere markets seeking warmer destinations during winter.

Visitors from countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Mexico could also benefit from South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorization arrangements, according to Emirates.

Flexible booking options for travelers

Emirates said it has introduced flexible booking policies to help passengers manage changes to their travel plans.

These include unlimited free date changes across all cabin classes for tickets booked to Dubai and one free date change for travel to other destinations on its network, subject to the airline's applicable booking conditions.

Passengers can also use the airline's Hold My Fare service to reserve a ticket price for 24 hours without an additional fee while finalizing their travel arrangements.

The airline said it is also offering reduced refund fees.

Travel insurance options

Travelers from South Africa and 26 other eligible countries can purchase Emirates' Comprehensive Travel Cover through the airline's website or Manage Your Booking.

The insurance includes worldwide medical coverage, emergency evacuation, trip cancellation and baggage protection.

It also provides conflict-related coverage, including medical expenses of up to $25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days, subject to policy terms.

Tickets for the additional Dubai-Durban flights are available through the Emirates website, mobile app and travel agents.