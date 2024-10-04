Watch: UAE's National Ambulance launches advanced first responder vehicles to deal with natural disasters

Photo & Video: WAM

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:19 PM

The National Ambulance launched a new group of ambulances, which were added to the fleet, equipped with the latest technologies and ambulance equipment, in accordance with the best international standards.

This group included four-wheel drive first responder vehicles, specially designed to deal with weather fluctuations thanks to their special specifications that facilitate access to flooded areas, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the service provided to the UAE community, strengthening the national ambulance system and providing emergency services during crises.

This coincided with the activation of the National Ambulance services in Dubai, to meet the requirements of covering events and private contracts in the emirate.

Watch the video below: