E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE's National Ambulance launches advanced first responder vehicles to deal with natural disasters

It coincides with the activation of the National Ambulance services in Dubai

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo &amp; Video: WAM
Photo & Video: WAM

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:19 PM

The National Ambulance launched a new group of ambulances, which were added to the fleet, equipped with the latest technologies and ambulance equipment, in accordance with the best international standards.

This group included four-wheel drive first responder vehicles, specially designed to deal with weather fluctuations thanks to their special specifications that facilitate access to flooded areas, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the service provided to the UAE community, strengthening the national ambulance system and providing emergency services during crises.


This coincided with the activation of the National Ambulance services in Dubai, to meet the requirements of covering events and private contracts in the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

During the inauguration, Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard, directed the National Ambulance teams to raise the level of readiness and preparedness, and to take all necessary measures to ensure rapid response in all circumstances and times, in a way that contributes to enhancing the safety of society and providing emergency care in accordance with the best international practices.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE