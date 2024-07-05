Watch: Fire engulfs warehouse in Umm Al Quwain

Photo: Screengrabs / UAQ News video

A massive blaze erupted in a warehouse in Umm Al Quwain on Friday — and as on 12.30pm, authorities were still fighting the fire.

In a video shared by the emirate's official media office, thick black smoke is seen billowing from the area in an industrial zone.

Firefighters from the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team are also seen at the site, working to put the blaze under control.

Here's the video: