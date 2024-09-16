E-Paper

Watch: Dubai Police rescue two men after car plunges into Al Jaddaf water canal

Both the driver and the passenger are reported to have survived the incident

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:17 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:22 PM

Dubai Police recovered a vehicle that plunged into the Al Jaddaf waterfront. In a video released on Monday, September 16, a number of officers can be seen at the accident site.

Both the driver and the passenger are reported to have survived the incident. A recovery crane fished out the white sedan that plunged into the waters.


See the video below:

More details to follow

