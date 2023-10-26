Watch: Cyclist with serious injuries rescued, airlifted from UAE desert

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
A seriously injured French cyclist has been rescued from the desert by UAE authorities.
The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, with the assistance of the Sharjah Police, carried out a medical evacuation of the Frenchman from Nawza desert in the emirate of Sharjah.
The authorities said in a post on Instagram that the person was involved in an accident and had suffered serious injuries.
The Frenchman was checked on by a heroic woman paramedic and others before being stretchered off by brave heroes to a waiting helicopter. He was flown from the site to the Al Zayed Hospital where the received necessary treatment. Watch the video below:
The National Search and Rescue Centre also posted safety tips for desert enthusiasts:
