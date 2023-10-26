Watch: Cyclist with serious injuries rescued, airlifted from UAE desert

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, with the assistance of the Sharjah Police, carried out a medical evacuation

by Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 8:12 AM

A seriously injured French cyclist has been rescued from the desert by UAE authorities.

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, with the assistance of the Sharjah Police, carried out a medical evacuation of the Frenchman from Nawza desert in the emirate of Sharjah.

The authorities said in a post on Instagram that the person was involved in an accident and had suffered serious injuries.

The Frenchman was checked on by a heroic woman paramedic and others before being stretchered off by brave heroes to a waiting helicopter. He was flown from the site to the Al Zayed Hospital where the received necessary treatment. Watch the video below:

The National Search and Rescue Centre also posted safety tips for desert enthusiasts:

Make sure you have sufficient food, water and a portable stove in case you have to stay longer.

Use a GPS device or smartphone app with offline maps. Mark your starting point, destination, and rest stops

For those driving - gas stations may be far from the desert, so carry extra fuel.

Travel in a group and stay in contact. It's essential for safety, especially if you get lost. A walkie-talkie is a smart idea.

In the event that your vehicle becomes stuck in the sand, you should also have a tow rope and shovel on hand.

Ensure your vehicle is in good condition before heading out. Spare tires, tire-changing tools are essential.

