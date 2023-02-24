Watch: Car catches fire on major Dubai highway; traffic jam reported

A total of 137 riders from 20 teams across the world are competing in the cycling tournament
A car caught fire on Dubai's Al Khail Road around 1pm today, according to KT readers who were in the area.
The blaze was spotted on the rightmost lane at the exit toward Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, near Jumeirah Village Circle. Motorists had reported tailbacks because of the incidents.
In this video that a reader sent to Khaleej Times, a man is seen dousing the fire with an extinguisher:
At around the same time, the Dubai Police confirmed that there was a traffic obstruction on Al Khail Road in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Drivers were advised to take caution.
