Video: UAE authority airlifts injured man after fall from RAK mountain

UAE's search authority rescued an injured man who had fallen from a mountain on Tuesday.

The severely injured individual fell from a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, stated the authority.

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, carried out a medical evacuation mission. Upon receiving the report, the search and rescue team was dispatched to the location.

The injured man was taken to Al Saqr Hospital for the necessary treatment.

The authority shared visuals from the rescue mission on its social platforms.

