Video: Helicopter rescues man injured after glider crashes in UAE desert

Helicopter rescues man injured after glider crashes in UAE desert

According to National Search and Rescue Centre, he suffered from serious wounds from the accident

A glider crashed in the desert city of Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, January 16. A man suffered from serious injuries as a result.

The National Search and Rescue Centre in the UAE, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, sent a helicopter to carry out a medical evacuation.

The Search and Rescue team was able to evacuate the injured individual from the site of the accident to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to receive the necessary treatment.

Last September, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque, leading to the demise of the pilot. The plane, also said to be amateur-built, was heading to land at Al Bateen Executive Airport and crashed in an unpopulated area due to a technical malfunction.

