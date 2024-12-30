Video: Fire breaks out in building near Dubai's Mall of the Emirates

The blaze took place on Sunday night in Al Barsha area
A fire broke out in a building near the Mall of the Emirates on Sunday night, as per footage posted on social media.
The fire was seen engulfing a residential building located in Dubai's Al Barsha area.
Videos posted on Instagram show large crowds of people near the tower with police sirens heard in the background.
Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai Civil Defence for a comment on the incident.
In another video, emergency vehicles can be seen on the site, putting out the fire.
Other videos show debris with flames falling from the building during the blaze.
