Video: Fire breaks out in building near Dubai's Mall of the Emirates

A fire broke out in a building near the Mall of the Emirates on Sunday night, as per footage posted on social media.

The fire was seen engulfing a residential building located in Dubai's Al Barsha area.

Videos posted on Instagram show large crowds of people near the tower with police sirens heard in the background.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai Civil Defence for a comment on the incident.