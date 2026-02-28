UAE warns against sharing unverified information, spreading rumours online

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned residents not to publish or share rumours or information from unknown sources on social media or any other platforms. The authority cautioned that failure to comply could result in legal consequences.

This warning follows recent waves of Iranian missiles and drones targeting the UAE. The ministry said that during the third wave, the UAE Air Defence system intercepted missiles, and debris landed in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The UAE Public Prosecution also said that spreading unverified information through social media platforms or any other technological means can cause confusion and harm the security and stability of society. People are urged to rely only on official and accredited sources for news and updates.

The Public Prosecution stressed that "any person who shares or reposts content from unknown sources shall be subject to legal accountability in accordance with the applicable legislation, even if they are not the original creator of such content."

Crime punishable by law

Spreading rumours or unverified information in the UAE is a crime punishable by law.

Article 52 states that anyone who uses the internet to publish, share, or spread false news, rumours, or misleading information that contradicts official sources may face at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh100,000.

If false news or rumours stir public opinion against state authorities or happen during crises or disasters, the offender may be sentenced to at least two years in prison and fined Dh200,000.

Pakistani national killed

During the first round of interception, authorities handled missile debris that fell in a residential area, causing minor material damage. They also announced the death of Pakistani national during the incident.

The UAE reassured residents that the situation remains under control. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the safety and security of all in the UAE is the highest priority.

In emergency messages, authorities said they work within a fully integrated national system, prepared and efficient. "Your safety is our top priority. Please stay indoors in safe places, wait for official instructions, and only trust updates from official sources."