UAE suspends new visa issuance for nationals of 3 Ebola-hit countries

UAE authorities have announced new precautionary measures to deal with the Ebola virus. New visa issuances to nationals from three Ebola-hit countries — Congo, Uganda and South Sudan — have been suspended.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced the additional precautionary measures on Friday.

When does the decision come into effect?

The visa suspension takes effect at 1pm on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and may be extended depending on the health situation.

Entry to the UAE will be restricted for travellers arriving from the listed countries, including those travelling via transit through other countries.

Entry will only be permitted for travellers who have spent more than 21 days outside the listed countries before arriving in the UAE.

Cargo flights between the UAE and the three countries will continue without disruption.

Transit flights will also continue without disruption, the authorities said.

Authorities will continue to monitor global health developments in coordination with their local and international partners, assess any potential impact on other countries, and take the necessary measures in line with approved risk assessments and health standards.

The measures aim to protect public health and strengthen national preparedness.