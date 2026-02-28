UAE thwarts Iranian missiles: Residents receive safety alerts, reassured of safety

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

As the UAE defence forces intercepted waves of Iranian missiles, authorities sent messages to millions of residents and expats, reassuring them the situation remains under control. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the safety and security of all in the UAE is the highest priority.

In emergency messages, authorities said they work within a fully integrated national system, prepared and efficient. "Your safety is our top priority. Please stay indoors in safe places, wait for official instructions, and only trust updates from official sources."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several Gulf countries were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by the US and Israel.

On Saturday, airlines suspended flights across the Middle East, including to and from Dubai, the world's busiest travel hub, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, all hosting US military forces, reported intercepting Iranian missiles.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) sent an emergency alert advising people to take shelter in secure buildings, avoid windows, doors, and open spaces, and wait for official instructions.

These steps were taken in response to potential missile threats detected over the country, which the national defence systems successfully intercepted.

The UAE said it intercepted three waves of Iranian missile launches. Authorities handled missile debris that fell in a residential area, causing some material damage. They also expressed condolences to the family of a Pakistani national who died in connection with the incident.

Millions of residents got alerts on their phones as a precaution. Officials reminded everyone that the UAE’s defence and emergency systems are fully operational. Citizens and residents are encouraged to stay calm and follow the guidance to stay safe.