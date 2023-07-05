UAE: Residents evacuated after fire breaks out in building at Abu Dhabi Corniche

Dubai Summer Surprises and Sharjah Summer Promotions attract residents and visitors in droves
A fire that broke out in a residential building in Abu Dhabi has been brought under control by the authorities in the Capital. The Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence Authority teams evacuated residents from the building for their safety.
In a statement on their social media, Abu Dhabi Police said that the emergency teams rushed to the site and successfully controlled the blaze that broke out on Wednesday (July 5) evening at a flat in a residential building at Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Due to the swift action of the authorities, the fire did not result in any casualties, and cooling procedures at the site are underway. Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi, Civil Defence Authority have urged the public to seek information from official sources only.
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Police have warned against ‘rubbernecking’ at accident scenes and warned residents of fines imposed to ensure smooth passage for emergency vehicles. Those who gather around accident sites, obstruct traffic flow. They also impede the arrival of emergency vehicles, which is crucial to saving lives.
Police stressed the need to clear the path for ambulance and civil defence vehicles during such situations, allowing them to reach accident sites and rescue the injured swiftly. Rubbernecking often leads to further accidents as some drivers stop at accident scenes, causing disruptions in traffic flow.
