UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda: Indian media

According to Malayalam media reports, the woman, who ran an online business, lived in the UAE with her husband and family

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 23 May 2026, 2:52 PM
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A 35-year-old UAE resident and her five-year-old daughter have been found dead in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah, according to Malayalam media. It is not immediately clear how they died.

According to media reports, the woman, who ran an online business, lived in the UAE with her husband and family.

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