UAE reports 78 total injuries since start of Iranian attacks

The UAE has recorded 78 injuries and three deaths since the start of the Iranian attacks. The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday confirmed intercepting hundreds of ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles launched toward the country.

The UAE air defences successfully engaged 3 ballistic missiles today, March 4, and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted, while 8 fell within the country's territory.

The Ministry clarified that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 189 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea, and 1 missile fell on the country's territories. Additionally, 941 Iranian drones were detected, and 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country's territories. Furthermore, 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, causing some collateral damage, and resulting in 3 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 78 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities.

The Ministry affirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles, which led to minor to moderate material damage in a number of civilian properties.

The Ministry condemned in the strongest terms this military targeting, considering it a blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront everything that targets the security and stability of the country, adding that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents an utmost priority that cannot be compromised.

The Ministry urged the esteemed public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.