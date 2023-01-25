UAE rains: Driver seriously injured after truck flips; road closed for nearly 8 hours after accident

Police urge motorists to take caution while driving during unstable and rainy weather

Photo: Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:39 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:44 PM

The Fujairah Police on Wednesday closed Yabsa Street in the Sakamkam area of ​​Fujairah for nearly eight hours when a truck turned over early in the morning. The driver was seriously injured in the accident and was transferred to Fujairah Hospital for proper treatment.

Colonel Saleh Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Fujairah Police, said that the operations room received the accident report at 5:40am and was informed about a heavy vehicle which had flipped over on Yebsa Street.

He added that traffic patrols rushed to the accident scene, which caused road closure for several hours. The traffic movement was directed to alternative routes to allow the police to deal with the accident and was reopened at around 1pm today.

Colonel Saleh Al-Dhanhani called on drivers to take caution during unstable and rainy weather, calling residents to take measures to avoid traffic accidents.

