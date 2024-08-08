E-Paper

UAE police alert: Major traffic jam due to accidents, speed limit reduced

Motorists are urged to drive carefully, maintaining safe distances between vehicles

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

The Dubai Police alerted motorists driving towards Sharah of significant congestion on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The traffic obstruction is before Mirdif Bridge towards Sharjah.

As the peak rush hour builds, motorists are urged to drive carefully, maintaining safe distances between vehicles.


Abu Dhabi Police has also alerted drivers to a reduced speed limit following an accident. The speed reduction system has been activated to 100 km/h on Sweihan Road (Sweihan Hills roundabout) towards Abu Dhabi.

