UAE police airlift hiker who suffered medical emergency at 3,700ft

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM

An Emirati hiker was rescued and airlifted to safety after suffering a health crisis while in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.

A helicopter was dispatched as soon as the Ras Al Khaimah Police's Air Wing Department received a call about the medical emergency at an altitude of 3,700ft, Maj Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadhi, head of the department, said on Friday.

After a 40-minute search-and-rescue operation, the Emirati was found and transported to the hospital.