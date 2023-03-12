UAE: Massive fire breaks out in warehouse

UAE President receives President of Angola; discusses bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern
A massive fire broke out in Sharjah's Al Nahda area this morning. The blaze ripped through a warehouse full of metal tools, destroying all of its contents.
A top official at the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority said that a report was received at 10.42am in the operations room, stating that a fire had broken out in a warehouse of metal tools. The operations room contacted the nearest fire stations, which responded immediately and were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes.
There were no injuries or casualties reported during the accident.
The fire fighters are now carrying out cooling operations to hand over the site to the police, who will investigate the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
