Mother, baby killed in Fujairah car-truck collision, father and child stable

A 28-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter were killed after their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on Fujairah–Khorfakkan road on Wednesday. The husband and their three-year-old daughter survived the road accident and are in stable condition at Fujairah's Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, according to authorities.

The Emirati family was travelling along the Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road when the vehicle collided the parked truck in the Fouz Petroleum area. Emergency teams and National Ambulance crews rushed to the scene after receiving a report through Fujairah Police's operations room and provided immediate medical assistance.

The mother and infant daughter died from their injuries, while the father and the couple's elder daughter were rushed to hospital. The deceased were laid to rest on Thursday after funeral prayers following Isha prayers in Khorfakkan. Relatives, friends and community members gathered to pay their respects and bid them farewell.

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Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, with driver distraction among the factors being examined.

Police renew safety warning

The Fujairah Police renewed calls for motorists to remain fully focused behind the wheel.

Brig Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, urged motorists to remain alert at all times, warning that even a momentary lapse in concentration can have devastating consequences.

He called on drivers to reduce speed when approaching stationary vehicles, maintain a safe stopping distance, ensure adjacent lanes are clear before overtaking, and avoid sudden lane changes that could increase the risk of serious collisions.

The senior police official also urged motorists to refrain from using mobile phones or engaging in any activity that distracts them from driving, and to comply with traffic signs while adjusting speed according to road and traffic conditions to ensure the safety of all road users.