UAE: Fire breaks out in Sharjah's Industrial Area near Al Khan Bridge

A fire broke out in Sharjah’s Industrial Area on Tuesday morning, residents who saw the incident told Khaleej Times.

“It happened around 9am near Al Khan Bridge at an area behind the mall (previously known as Safeer Mall), said a motorist who shared photos of the fire.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp

Authorities have yet to issue a statement on Tuesday’s fire.

Last week also, a fire also broke out in Sharjah’s industrial area.