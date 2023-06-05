UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi warehouse

A fire has broken out in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi, local authorities have said.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have arrived at the warehouse in Mussafah Industrial City.

The authority took to Twitter to say, "Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams are dealing with a fire that broke out at a warehouse in Mussafah industrial area."

The Police have reminded residents to seek information from official sources only.

