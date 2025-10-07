UAE: Father, 7-month-old baby killed in car crash; mother in ICU

A fatal two-vehicle collision in Khor Fakkan on Monday evening claimed the lives of a 41-year-old Emirati father and his seven-month-old son, while injuring his wife and the other driver.

According to Sharjah Police, the accident occurred on October 6 around 8.55pm due to overspeeding and sudden deviation of one of the vehicles, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with an oncoming car. Emergency services, including police, civil defense, and ambulance teams, rushed the injured to hospital. Despite medical intervention, the baby succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Funeral prayers for the infant were held on Tuesday at Al-Sharq Cemetery Mosque, where he was laid to rest beside his father, who had been buried a few hours earlier following the Fajr prayer. Family members, friends, and neighbours gathered to mourn the loss of both father and child.

The community gathered again for the Asr prayer to pray for the mother’s recovery and to offer support to her extended family. Many described the scene as one of solidarity and compassion, reflecting how the tragedy has touched every household in the area.

According to medical officials, the mother remains in the ICU, with her condition described as stable but under close observation. Doctors said she is expected to remain in the hospital for several days as she continues her recovery.

Residents of Khor Fakkan say the tragedy has deeply affected the close-knit community. “It’s a tragedy that has shaken everyone here,” said a neighbour who attended the funeral. “The father was a kind and respected man, known for his devotion to his family. Seeing both father and child buried together was heartbreaking.”

Colonel Dr Walid Khamis Al-Yamahi, Director of the Police Department of the Eastern Region, confirmed that preliminary investigations pointed to overspeeding as the primary cause of the crash.

Sharjah Police urged motorists to avoid speeding, pay attention while driving, especially at detours, and refrain from using phones or engaging in other distractions. Drivers are advised to adhere to traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of other road users.