UAE: Expat killed after trucks collide, catch fire

A driver has died in a truck collision on Monday in Ras Al Khaimah.
According to Arabic media reports, the accident involved two trucks colliding into each other, causing both of them to catch fire. The civil defence authority in the emirate received a call in the operations room, and immediately dispatched teams to the scene of the incident.
The fire was put out by civil defence officials. The body of the driver, who was an Asian expat, was recovered and transferred to a hospital by ambulance.
