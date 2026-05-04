UAE intercepts 3 cruise missiles over territorial waters, 4th falls into sea

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The UAE on Monday confirmed that four cruise missiles were detected heading towards the country. Authorities successfully intercepted three cruise missiles approaching the country’s territorial waters from Iran, while a fourth missile fell into the sea, the Ministry of Defence said.

UAE residents received multiple emergency alerts on Monday afternoon regarding potential missile threats and were urged to stay indoors or in safe places until the missile threat passes — the first such alerts since the shaky ceasefire went into effect almost a month ago.

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Authorities in Fujairah confirmed that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), following an Iran-linked drone strike in the industrial area. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. This takes the total number of injured in the UAE to 227.

The UAE’s Air Defence system actively engaged with missiles and UAV threats. The Ministry of Defence asserted that the sounds heard across the country are the result of successful interception operations against the aerial threats. Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information, avoid circulating rumours, and adhere to all public safety instructions during alert situations.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions, with authorities emphasising that UAE air defence systems are fully operational and capable of responding to potential threats.

It's been 26 days since UAE residents last received emergency safety alerts, due to a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran that went into effect on April 9 and has held for nearly 4 weeks.