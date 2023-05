UAE: 3 tourists rescued after getting lost while hiking on RAK mountain

Police employed high-tech equipment for successful search and rescue operation

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 11:08 AM

A group of tourists who lost their way while hiking on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah has been rescued. The police said the three tourists were exhausted after trying to find their way back from the Wadi Naqb region.

Major Abdullah Saman, head of the Ras Al Khaimah Police Search and Rescue Department, said rescue officials used “high-tech equipment” to scan the valley and locate the lost tourists. Rescue teams immediately moved to the location, administered first-aid and transported them to the hospital.

The official urged residents and tourists to follow all relevant guidelines before hiking. These include informing the authorities before setting out and avoiding dangerous areas. The police advised hikers not to deviate from the paths specified for them.

