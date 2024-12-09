UAE: 2 tourists stranded at 3,000 feet rescued by Ras Al Khaimah Police

Two Asians, a man and a woman, who were exhausted while hiking to the top of a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, were rescued from an altitude of 3,000 feet. The rescue mission was conducted by the Ras Al Khaimah Police air wing, with the assistance of the search and rescue department.

According to the police, the operations room received a report about two tourists stranded at the peak of a mountain. Immediately, one of the air wing department's helicopters was dispatched to the location. The individuals were found, provided with necessary assistance, and safely evacuated in good health.

Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged climbers and hiking enthusiasts to exercise caution when walking through the mountains and valleys. They advised trekkers to avoid venturing into rugged areas or ascending to high altitudes that could put their lives at risk and hinder rescue efforts.

This advice comes after a 32-year-old Indian expat from Kerala died after falling to his death from Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The Dubai resident, SM, had gone camping in the popular destination with three friends during the long National Day break when the accident occurred.