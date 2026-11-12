Twins, toddler killed in Fujairah accident, injured family members in hospital

A three-year-old boy and a set of 21-year-old twins were killed in an accident in Fujairah last night, according to a social worker. He added that four members of the same family were in the hospital with injuries. The family hail from the southern Indian state of Kerala and were long-time residents of Fujairah.

“The accident happened when the family was returning to Fujairah from Sharjah,” said B.K., a social worker in Fujairah. “The 21-year-old boy was driving. We are not sure how the accident occurred but the boy, his twin sister and the child, who was their older sister’s son died in the accident. Four other members of the family who were in the car at the same time are now in hospital.”

He added that the youngsters who died were raised in Fujairah and the father of the twins ran a cafeteria shop in the city. “The boy used to sit in the cafeteria very regularly and everyone who visited it knew him very well,” he said. “He was always smiling and was very friendly with everyone. I still cannot believe that he died. It is indeed a very tragic accident which has shocked the Indian community in the emirate.”

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On Thursday, Fujariah Police announced that a serious traffic accident occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, at the entrance to the emirate, following a collision involving a truck and several vehicles. The midnight crash resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries, the police said. It is not clear if the Indian family died in the same accident.