UAE: 2-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at a private farm in Fujairah

A two-year-old boy drowned in a private pool in Fujairah during a weekend gathering at a family farm in Dibba, where they often visit to unwind and relax as a family, his uncle told Khaleej Times.

"It was a normal weekend. All of us, including the younger kids, were there. We usually keep the pool area locked, and my father always warned us to ensure it stayed shut," the uncle said.

He said the accident happened just after the domestic worker went to the bathroom, thinking the boy was playing nearby. "In those few moments, he disappeared. The pool was was inside the private farm with the lights off. No one imagined he’d be there."

When the family realised the child was missing, they began searching the farm. "We did not expect to find him in the pool, since it was supposed to be inaccessible to him," he recalled. "By the time we pulled him out and took him to the hospital, it was too late. Doctors said his heart had stopped after several minutes underwater."

The uncle stressed that the family does not hold the domestic worker entirely responsible. Instead, they view the tragedy as a lesson in vigilance.

He urged parents to personally supervise children during swimming or any risky activities. He said this was important, no matter how safe the surroundings seemed. "These children are a trust from God," he said. "A few seconds of distraction can change everything. Whether it’s swimming, cycling, or playing on scooters, parents need to be present."

The uncle added that the loss has left the family heartbroken but determined to raise awareness of the importance of close, continuous supervision, especially around water. “We hope sharing our story will remind others to be cautious and present,” he said. “We lost a precious soul; may God have mercy on him."