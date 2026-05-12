UAE teenager drowns after falling into RAK dam; father calls for strong safety measures

An Emirati teenager drowned after slipping into Wadi Adhen Dam in Ras Al Khaimah while trying to wash his feet near the water’s edge, according to his family.

Rashed Juma Ali Al Mazrouei, 16, a Grade 10 student, died in the incident after going on a bicycle ride with his cousin at around 4.30pm on Saturday, May 9.

His father, Juma Ali Al Mazrouei, said the two teenagers stopped at the dam in Wadi Adhen, where recent rain had left the area muddy and the dam full.

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“The ground was muddy, and their feet got dirty, so Rashed tried to wash his feet at the water’s edge, but his foot suddenly slipped into the dam,” the father said.

According to the father, the cousin attempted to save him but was unable to, especially since Rashed did not know how to swim.

“He called us, and the news hit us like a shock,” he said. “We rushed to the location, but the dam is large, and we did not know exactly where he was.”

He added, “when we arrived, we found him floating on the surface of the water. My brother and I tried to go in and pull him out, but the mud was dragging us down it was too dangerous. We could not reach him.”

The father said emergency and rescue teams later arrived at the scene and recovered the teenager’s body in what he described as “a horrifying sight that sends shivers down the spine.”

Following the tragedy, the grieving father called for stronger safety measures around dams and water reservoirs, pointing to the absence of fencing, rescue equipment, and warning signs at the site.

“There are no barriers, no ropes, no safety measures that could help save lives,” the grieving father pointed out.

He added that, while this was the first incident of its kind in the area, it underscores the urgent need for preventive measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Describing his son, the father said Rashed was “well-mannered and calm,” adding that it was one of the rare occasions he had visited the dam with his cousin during the weekend.

“This is Allah’s will and destiny,” he said. “May God have mercy on him and grant him Paradise.