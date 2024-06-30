Sharjah: Residents evacuated after fire breaks out in residential building

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:31 PM

A fire broke out in a residential tower on Jamal Abdul Nasir Street in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. The entire building was quickly evacuated as several civil defence, ambulance, and police teams arrived to control the fire.

The evacuated residents anxiously waited and watched from the safety of nearby buildings as authorities fought to control the blaze, which started at 1pm local time.

According to residents, the fire began on the 11th floor of the 13-storey building.

“When alarm bells started ringing, there was quite a lot of noise in the building. Someone banged on our apartment door. When I came out, a woman shouted, asking us to ‘run’. Only then did we realise that a fire broke out in our building,” said AN, a resident of the building (who did not wish to disclose his identity).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.