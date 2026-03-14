Fire under control after petroleum tank leak in Sharjah's Sajaa Industrial Area

Firefighting and cooling operations are underway at the site, and the authorities will initiate an investigation into the incident

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Mar 2026, 10:55 PM
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A fire has been brought under control after a petroleum tank leak in a commercial facility in the Sajaa Industrial Area.

Sharjah's civil defence teams received the report at 9.02pm. Firefighting and rescue teams moved immediately to the site, and commenced operations to handle the fire.

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Firefighting and cooling operations are underway at the site, and the authorities will initiate an investigation into the incident, Sharjah's media office said.

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