Sharjah fire: Several shops damaged in market blaze

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:04 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:17 PM

A fire engulfed the heritage village in Al Dhaid Fort in the wee hours on Thursday, causing significant damage to several shops, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence.

Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, reported that the fire was successfully controlled with no casualties.

The operation room was alerted about the blaze in the traditional market at 3:14am, and civil defence teams promptly responded. Firefighters quickly managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby kiosks.