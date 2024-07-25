Sharjah fire: Several shops damaged in market blaze

The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
A fire engulfed the heritage village in Al Dhaid Fort in the wee hours on Thursday, causing significant damage to several shops, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence.
Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, reported that the fire was successfully controlled with no casualties.
The operation room was alerted about the blaze in the traditional market at 3:14am, and civil defence teams promptly responded. Firefighters quickly managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby kiosks.
After the fire was extinguished, the site was handed over to the forensic laboratory for a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
