Sharjah: Fire breaks out in 4 artificial flower warehouses; blaze controlled within minutes

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM

A fire broke out in four artificial flower warehouses in Sharjah on Sunday morning, as per the Sharjah Civil Defence. The authority successfully brought the fire under control.

The incident took place at 7.50am when the authority received reports of fire in four artificial flower warehouses in the city's Industrial area 17.

The authority reached the site within four minutes after fire stations were notified. No casualties have been reported from the incident.