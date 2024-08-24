UAE: 4 young men killed in accident as vehicle plunges off bridge in Sharjah

Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots
Four young men died in a tragic car accident in Sharjah early on Friday morning, according to police.
Three of the passengers, died at the scene due to suffocation as they were unable to open the car doors. The fourth passenger, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah but succumbed to his injuries the following morning, according to the police.
At 2.45am, the Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report of a traffic accident involving a vehicle carrying four Arab young men in their twenties, three Syrians and an Egyptian.
They had been heading towards the government district in Al Layyah when the driver lost control due to excessive speed. The car struck the barrier and fell into the water behind Souq Al Jubail.
Emergency response teams, including police patrols, Civil Defense rescue units, and National Ambulance crews, were dispatched to the scene.
The Sharjah Police General Command expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urged the public to adhere to the posted speed limits and traffic regulations to ensure safety on both internal and external roads.
