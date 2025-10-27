RAK Police conducts 52 missions in 3 months; issues winter hiking safety alert

With winter approaching and mountain hiking gaining popularity among citizens, residents, and visitors, Ras Al Khaimah Police has urged all outdoor enthusiasts to follow all safety instructions and preventive measures to enjoy experience.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, emphasised the importance of planning and preparedness for outdoor activities.

He advised hikers and adventurers to inform the Operations Room of their intended routes before setting out. Hikers and trekkers must carry sufficient food and water, ensure mobile phones are fully charged, and avoid areas that may pose risks due to difficult terrain.

“Our priority is to save lives and ensure public safety,” Al Shehhi said, highlighting that community cooperation remains crucial to preventing accidents and ensuring a swift response when incidents occur.

The Air Wing Department, which completed 52 aerial missions during the third quarter of this year, remains on constant standby, 24/7, ready to respond rapidly to emergencies and conduct rescue operations whenever required.

These missions included training flights, security patrols, support for other government entities, and community service — all reflecting the department’s commitment to public safety and the emirate’s broader security efforts.

Al Shehhi noted that the proactive engagement of the Air Wing, alongside collaboration with various government agencies, strengthens Ras Al Khaimah Police’s ability to safeguard lives, promote security, and foster community trust across the emirate.

“This winter, as more people explore the mountains, following safety instructions is crucial. Remember: being prepared can save lives,” he concluded.