  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB clear.png31.2°C

RAK Police conducts 52 missions in 3 months; issues winter hiking safety alert

Hikers are advised to inform the Operations Room of their intended routes before setting out and must carry sufficient food and water and follow instructions

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 5:03 PM

Top Stories

Identity of Dh100 million winner revealed: Meet man who hit UAE Lottery jackpot

Identity of Dh100 million winner revealed: Meet man who hit UAE Lottery jackpot

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

With winter approaching and mountain hiking gaining popularity among citizens, residents, and visitors, Ras Al Khaimah Police has urged all outdoor enthusiasts to follow all safety instructions and preventive measures to enjoy experience.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, emphasised the importance of planning and preparedness for outdoor activities.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Varun Dhawan talks UFC, Khamzat Chimaev and India’s MMA future

thumb-image

Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Vadh 2' to release in theatres on February 6

thumb-image

Tom Hanks pens sweet birthday wish for Rita Wilson

thumb-image

NCEMA announces field exercise for emergency preparedness in Ras Al Khaimah

thumb-image

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan attend last rites of ad legend Piyush Pandey

 

He advised hikers and adventurers to inform the Operations Room of their intended routes before setting out. Hikers and trekkers must carry sufficient food and water, ensure mobile phones are fully charged, and avoid areas that may pose risks due to difficult terrain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Our priority is to save lives and ensure public safety,” Al Shehhi said, highlighting that community cooperation remains crucial to preventing accidents and ensuring a swift response when incidents occur.

The Air Wing Department, which completed 52 aerial missions during the third quarter of this year, remains on constant standby, 24/7, ready to respond rapidly to emergencies and conduct rescue operations whenever required.

These missions included training flights, security patrols, support for other government entities, and community service — all reflecting the department’s commitment to public safety and the emirate’s broader security efforts.

Al Shehhi noted that the proactive engagement of the Air Wing, alongside collaboration with various government agencies, strengthens Ras Al Khaimah Police’s ability to safeguard lives, promote security, and foster community trust across the emirate.

“This winter, as more people explore the mountains, following safety instructions is crucial. Remember: being prepared can save lives,” he concluded.