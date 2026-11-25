Families have started identifying bodies of those who have died in the Ras Al Khaimah crash on Tuesday, with social workers saying that 11 of the 13 deceased have been identified.

All of those identified so far are Indian nationals, a social worker said to Khaleej Times, adding that arrangements are being made for their bodies to be repatriated back home.

“The death notifications have been delivered to most of the families, and we are now helping to process the paperwork to repatriate the bodies back to India,” said a social worker who has been helping with the case.

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He added that all measures, including DNA tests, are being taken to ascertain the identities of the deceased before informing the families. “Since all the dead and injured were rushed to different hospitals, the process took longer than usual to complete,” he said.

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the southern area of Ras Al Khaimah when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

The National Ambulance earlier said in a statement that emergency medical care was provided to 26 people at the site of the accident. They deployed 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles as part of a coordinated emergency response involving Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and other relevant authorities.

Missions assist

On Wednesday, Indian Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy visited Ras Al Khaimah and met families of some of the victims of the road accident in Ras Al Khaimah and promised them all the assistance they needed. He also requested the local authorities for their support for early completion of all processes.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Consulate General informed Khaleej Times in a statement that none of its citizens were involved in the accident.

“The Consulate General is in communication with local authorities in RAK but has not, as of this time, received any official confirmation of any Filipino injured or casualty as a result of the tragic bus accident,” read the statement. “We continue to monitor the situation and are in contact with the authorities and with some members of the Filipino community in the area.”

Meant to be new beginnings

One of the victims of the bus crash, 26-year-old SS was on her way back to the UAE to start a new job, according to the social worker. Her brother was too distraught to talk when Khaleej Times reached out to him. Several others on the bus were also looking forward to new beginnings, according to witnesses. SS is one of the two females confirmed dead in the incident.

One of the survivors on the bus, Rabheel, told Khaleej Times that the passengers had become quite friendly with each other and were preparing to start a WhatsApp group to keep in touch after the journey.