Over 500 attend funeral of 13-year-old killed in Fujairah crash; family still hospitalised

Hundreds of people of various nationalities attended the funeral of the 13-year-old boy who died in the Fujairah crash. He was laid to rest on Sunday evening at the Al Sharyah graveyard in Fujairah, while his parents and elder sister continue to fight for their lives in hospital.

"Over 500 people attended the funeral prayer at Al Zahra Mosque in Fujairah's Al Mahatta area," said a social worker. "After Isha prayers, the boy's mortal remains were buried. It was a very emotional moment."

The boy's family, from India's Gujarat, were tourists in the UAE and were on their way to Fujairah airport to fly back to India when the accident happened. They had arrived in the UAE on November 6. The Pakistani driver of their vehicle is also recovering in the hospital.

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The social worker said the decision to bury the boy in the UAE was made by his uncles, who travelled from India. "Two of his uncles came from India and they decided to bury the body here," he said. "The boy's parents and elder sister are out of danger but remain in a critical condition. Due to the pain and nature of their injuries, they are under sedation." Social workers and relatives have not been able to speak to the parents, who remain unaware of their son's death.

The crash

The crash was a 23-vehicle pileup that killed 14 people, including 10 Emiratis and four Indians, and injured 30 others. The Public Prosecution has opened an investigation, and preliminary findings point to two consecutive accidents on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E84), heading toward Fujairah.

In the first, a vehicle hit a stationary truck, killing 21-year-old twins Mohammed and Misna and their three-year-old nephew. In the second, a truck carrying two shipping containers hit several vehicles before overturning. Its driver remains in hospital and has been placed under partial detention on the Public Prosecution's orders.

The funeral prayers of several of the 14 people who died in the accident have been held over the last few days.

On Friday, the funeral prayers of Mohammed, Misna and their nephew were attended by hundreds. The Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi later visited the family to offer his condolences.

The funeral prayer for a mother and her two daughters took place in Khor Fakkan, after Friday prayers at Omar ibn Al Khattab Mosque. In Sharjah, the funeral prayer for two friends was held at Al Huda Mosque with the burial to take place at Al Soor Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for a couple was held in Fujairah after Friday prayers for Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Al Hafiti and his wife, Suhair Saeed Ahmed Al Yamahi at the Martyr Saeed Al Kaabi Mosque - Al Qariyah, with their burial at Al Qariyah Cemetery.