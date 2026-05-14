One killed, 19 injured in Dubai after truck crashes into workers' bus

One person was killed and 19 others injured after a workers’ bus and a truck collided on Al Yalayis Street in Dubai, police said on Thursday.

The crash took place near Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Bridge, in the direction of Emirates Road. Initial investigations showed that the bus had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction before it was hit from behind by a truck.

Dubai Police said the truck driver had failed to pay attention and maintain a safe distance.

The injured included eight people who were critically hurt, two who sustained moderate injuries and nine who suffered minor ones. All the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols and accident investigation teams responded swiftly to secure the site, manage traffic flow, support rescue operations and redirect vehicles through alternative routes to ease congestion.

Following the crash, Dubai Police warned motorists against stopping in the middle of the road, saying the violation is among the leading causes of serious accidents that can result in deaths and severe injuries.

The force said vehicles may break down due to technical faults, fuel shortages or tyre damage, stressing the need for motorists to check vehicle safety before starting their journey.

Stopping in the middle of the road carries a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, while obstructing traffic under Article 98 results in a Dh500 fine.

Brig Bin Suwaidan urged motorists to immediately contact police if their vehicles break down and cannot be moved safely off the road.

Drivers involved in breakdowns or accidents should switch on hazard lights, ensure passenger safety, place a warning triangle behind the vehicle whenever possible, move away from the roadway and contact police immediately, he added.

The warning comes months after Abu Dhabi Police released a video in February showing how sudden stops in the middle of the road can trigger multiple crashes. The footage, issued in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, showed vehicles halting unexpectedly, with drivers behind them failing to stop in time because of inattention or distraction.

The danger is also reflected in Ministry of Interior data for 2025, which listed tailgating among the top four traffic violations causing accidents in the UAE. The violation was linked to 849 accidents during the year.