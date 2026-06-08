Newborn and family rescued in Sharjah after fire breaks out in apartment

A newborn baby was safely rescued after a fire broke out in a residential apartment in Sharjah's Al Nasseriya area early Friday morning, with no injuries reported.

According to Al Bayan newspaper, the Sharjah Civil Defence teams responded swiftly to the incident after the operations room received a report at 1.35am of a fire inside an apartment on the second floor of a residential building. Firefighting and rescue crews from the Samnan and Al Mina stations were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to Sharjah Civil Defence, the fire broke out from an air-conditioning unit inside the apartment and firefighting operations were carried out simultaneously. Crews evacuated family members trapped inside the residence, including a baby girl, and moved them to safety.

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The teams successfully contained the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring apartments and completed cooling operations to ensure no remaining hotspots could reignite the fire.

Commenting on the incident, Brig Yousif Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the rescue reflected the high level of preparedness and dedication demonstrated by civil defence personnel in carrying out their humanitarian duty.

“Protecting lives remains the primary objective in all emergency response operations,” he said.

Al Shamsi added that the rapid response and effective coordination between field teams played a key role in bringing the incident under control and ensuring the family was rescued without injury.

He reaffirmed the authority’s readiness to respond to emergencies around the clock and deal efficiently with various incidents across the emirate.