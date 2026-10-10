UAE rescues 22 crew members after oil tanker catches fire in Arabian Gulf

Twenty-two crew members of an oil tanker were rescued after a fire broke out aboard the vessel in the Arabian Gulf, the UAE National Guard said on Saturday, October 10.

A Coast Guard team from the National Guard launched a rescue operation after receiving a report from the tanker’s crew about the fire. The team located the vessel, reached it and rescued all 22 crew members, who are of Asian nationality.

The rescued crew members received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. "All of [them] are in stable medical condition," said the UAE National Guard.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The rescue comes amid a series of maritime emergencies in which UAE authorities have assisted crews in distress. In June last year, the UAE Coast Guard rescued 24 crew members from the oil tanker ADALYNN after a collision with another vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The incident occurred about 24 nautical miles off the UAE coast on June 17 of last year, prompting the deployment of search and rescue boats. All 24 crew members were safely evacuated and taken to the Port of Khor Fakkan.

Earlier that month, on June 4, the National Guard carried out a medical evacuation of an injured crew member from an oil tanker in UAE territorial waters. The man, who was in his fifties, was airlifted to a UAE hospital for urgent treatment from the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel.

On May 18, the National Guard also rescued 13 people from a sinking picnic boat off the UAE coast after receiving a distress call. Both UAE nationals and residents were among those on board.